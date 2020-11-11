Man arrested after running through yard with handgun, reports of shots fired on North Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after running through a yard with a handgun and then reports of shots fired on the North Side, Madison police reported.
At about 1:30 p.m., a woman who lives in the 1300 block of Packers Avenue called for police after seeing a man run through her yard with a handgun in his hand, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in an incident report.
Moments earlier, other witnesses reported two shots being fired, with a red van speeding from the neighborhood, and officers found two shell casings on a sidewalk, DeSpain said.
Officers arrested Robert L. Sanders, 28, who was still in the area, on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, DeSpain said.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
