Man arrested after running through yard with handgun, reports of shots fired on North Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after running through a yard with a handgun and then reports of shots fired on the North Side, Madison police reported.

At about 1:30 p.m., a woman who lives in the 1300 block of Packers Avenue called for police after seeing a man run through her yard with a handgun in his hand, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in an incident report.

Moments earlier, other witnesses reported two shots being fired, with a red van speeding from the neighborhood, and officers found two shell casings on a sidewalk, DeSpain said.

Officers arrested Robert L. Sanders, 28, who was still in the area, on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, DeSpain said.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

