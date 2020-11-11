 Skip to main content
Man arrested after running through yard with handgun, reports of shots fired on North Side, Madison police say
Man arrested after running through yard with handgun, reports of shots fired on North Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after running through a yard with a handgun and then reports of shots fired on the North Side, Madison police reported.

At about 1:30 p.m., a woman who lives in the 1300 block of Packers Avenue called for police after seeing a man run through her yard with a handgun in his hand, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in an incident report.

Moments earlier, other witnesses reported two shots being fired, with a red van speeding from the neighborhood, and officers found two shell casings on a sidewalk, DeSpain said.

Officers arrested Robert L. Sanders, 28, who was still in the area, on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, DeSpain said.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

