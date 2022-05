Man arrested after reported domestic disturbance results in Darlington grade school lockdown, police say

A man was arrested Friday after a reported domestic disturbance involving a knife led to a Darlington grade school lockdown, police reported.

Darlington police went to investigate the report at a Wells Street location shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, but the man who was involved fled on foot before officers arrived, Chief Jason King said in a statement.

Nearby Holy Rosary Grade School was placed on a soft lockdown and police were present on school grounds while Darlington police and the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office investigated, King said.

Darlington police eventually reached the man, Taurino Trujillo-Vega, 30, of Darlington, by phone and he turned himself in about 2:25 p.m., King said.

Trujillo-Vega was arrested for violating his probation and jailed. No one was injured, King said.

