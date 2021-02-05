Man arrested after raid in village of Oregon nets $2,700 in cash, meth, cocaine, police say

A man was arrested after a raid in the village of Oregon on Monday morning netted $2,700 in cash, meth, cocaine, and other items, police reported.

Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized more than $2,700, a handgun magazine, ammunition, 228.2 grams of methamphetamine, 6.9 grams of cocaine powder, drug packaging, and other evidence at the home in the 500 block of South Perry Parkway about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Madison police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Martel D. Braxton, 33, who has been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation, was arrested on tentative charges of delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver THC.

A 36-year-old woman who was not named also was arrested at the scene and tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine.

