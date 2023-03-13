A man was arrested after his punches sent another man to a hospital in an incident on the Far East Side Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported

An argument between two men over a kitchen appliance turned physical about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

One man punched the other several times, sending him to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, Fryer said.

Kevin A. Thompson, 55, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Fryer said.