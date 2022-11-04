Man arrested after police track vehicle across Dane, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette counties, authorities say

A man with a gun was arrested after police tracked and sometimes chased his vehicle across Dane, Columbia, Green Lake and Marquette counties on Thursday morning, authorities reported.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Communications Center was told of a police pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County, with the operator possibly suicidal and armed with a gun, Green Lake County Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.

The pursuit started in Dane County, went across Columbia County and entered Green Lake County with the vehicle heading north on Highway 73, Vande Kolk said.

Green Lake County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at speeds of more than 85 miles per hour. Deputies did not pursue it, but attempted to clear traffic at major intersections and determine a travel route to alert neighboring jurisdictions, Vande Kolk said.

Princeton police also attempted to stop it without success, and authorities lost contact with the vehicle, and advised the Marquette County and Waushara County sheriff's offices of the situation, Vande Kolk said.

At 11:55 a.m., the Marquette County Sheriff's Office was notified that the vehicle was stopped in the area of Highway E near the county line, and 30-year-old man was arrested without incident by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, Dane Kolk said.

A gun was found when the unidentified man was arrested and felony eluding charges are expected in multiple counties, Vande Kolk said.

There was no indication why the man initially was sought in Dane County.