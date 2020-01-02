You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested after pointing gun in someone's face at Madison party, police say

Man arrested after pointing gun in someone's face at Madison party, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Madison police arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun in someone's face at a party Downtown late Wednesday evening. 

Craig Evans, 24, was arrested on tentative charges of possessing a firearm while intoxicated, the Madison Police Department said. 

Officers responded to a caller who reported a gun was pointed in their face during a party on the 100 block of North Blair Street around 11:40 p.m., police reported.  

Police interviewed people exiting the party and searched the vehicle of one of the partygoers. Officers found a firearm, drugs and a large amount of cash. 

Evans was also tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to the Dane County Jail. 

+1 
Craig Evans

Evans

 DANE COUNTY JAIL

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics