Man arrested after pointing gun in someone's face at Madison party, police say

Madison police arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun in someone's face at a party Downtown late Wednesday evening.
Craig Evans, 24, was arrested on tentative charges of possessing a firearm while intoxicated, the Madison Police Department said.
Officers responded to a caller who reported a gun was pointed in their face during a party on the 100 block of North Blair Street around 11:40 p.m., police reported.
Police interviewed people exiting the party and searched the vehicle of one of the partygoers. Officers found a firearm, drugs and a large amount of cash.
Evans was also tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.