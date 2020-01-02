Man arrested after pointing gun in someone's face at Madison party, police say

Madison police arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun in someone's face at a party Downtown late Wednesday evening.

Craig Evans, 24, was arrested on tentative charges of possessing a firearm while intoxicated, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers responded to a caller who reported a gun was pointed in their face during a party on the 100 block of North Blair Street around 11:40 p.m., police reported.

Police interviewed people exiting the party and searched the vehicle of one of the partygoers. Officers found a firearm, drugs and a large amount of cash.

Evans was also tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

