Man arrested after pointing gun at store security guard on Far West Side, Madison police say
A man was arrested after pointing a gun at a store security guard on the Far West Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 7300 block of West Towne Way on a report of a weapons offense, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

A private security officer told police he contacted a man behind a store to request the man leave the property and the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at him while threatening him, Kimberley said.

The security guard said the man then fled into a nearby wooded area, where officers found Kendall Shaw, 24, hiding under a pine tree and took him into custody, Kimberley said.

A realistic facsimile firearm was found in Shaw’s backpack, he was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, then and to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Kimberley said.

