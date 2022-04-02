Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, standoff with village of Oregon police

A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday night after pointing a long gun at his neighbor and engaging in a roughly three hour standoff with police in the village of Oregon, police said.

The incident drew a heavy police presence and prompted the evacuation of the immediate area surrounding the man's apartment at 221 Walnut Street, the Village of Oregon Police Department said. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Officers responded to the incident around 5:05 p.m. They spoke with the man, Zachary Leiterman, of Oregon, for about three hours, trying to convince him to come out of his apartment, police said.

About four squad cars and several police officers were on scene during the standoff around 7:15 p.m.

Eventually, Leiterman came out and he was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed, police said.

The incident was resolved by 8 p.m., and the Police Department announced that the area was safe again.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.