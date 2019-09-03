A man was arrested after opening unlocked cars and stealing items from them early Tuesday morning Downtown, Madison police reported.
Steven M. Willems, 31, no permanent address, was arrested in a tentative charge of theft and for a probation violation, police said.
Residents in the 100 block of North Sixth Street reported a man opening unlocked cars and stealing items about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Responding officers located Willems, who was carrying a black athletic bag and admitted to entering unlocked vehicles, said police, who are working to return stolen items to their owners.
