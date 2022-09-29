Man arrested after making racially tinged threats at UW residence hall, police say

UW-Madison police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday for allegedly making a series of threats at a university residence hall this week, including some that were racially motivated.

David C. Clash-Miller, of Madison, was arrested early Thursday after police were called to Witte Hall on West Johnson Street at about 12:30 a.m. because Clash-Miller caused a disturbance in a meeting room and made threats against one person that included reference to the person's race, police said. He ran from the scene when police arrived but was caught several blocks away.

Police were also at Witte on Tuesday because Clash-Miller was making threatening statements to a house fellow, police said, and during that investigation, they learned that on Monday he had made threatening statements to a group of students playing pool and that the students felt targeted because they were speaking Spanish.

Clash-Miller, who is Black, was booked into the Dane County Jail on several outstanding warrants and on tentative charges including disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, eight counts of bail jumping and one count of resisting arrest.

Clash-Miller is not affiliated with the university, police said.