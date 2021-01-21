Man arrested after lunging for officer’s gun on East Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested Wednesday night after lunging for an officer’s gun on the East Side, Madison police reported.

At about 9 p.m., an officer gave a man a ride to a men's shelter at 200 N. First St. and was showing him the way to the front door when another man who was walking nearby suddenly lunged at the officer's gun, pulling it upward with both hands trying to remove it from the holster, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in statement.

The officer kept his gun from being unholstered and took Ian Javet Ortiz-Cartagena, 24, into custody. Ortiz-Cartagena, who was silent when asked why he was trying to disarm the officer, kicked another officer multiple times as he was being escorted into the squad car, Grigg said.

Ortiz-Cartagena was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of disarming a peace officer, Grigg said.

