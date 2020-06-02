Man arrested after hourslong standoff in Sun Prairie

An armed, 22-year-old Madison man was arrested in Sun Prairie after a more than three-hour standoff with police trying to serve a warrant Monday night, police said.
Brandon L. Nelson was tentatively charged with substantial battery, strangulation, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and failing to comply with officers.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, police went to the area of South Musket Ridge and Sweet Grass drives after being told that Nelson, who was also wanted on a parole violation, was there, Sun Prairie police reported. Police said they found Nelson in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Musket Ridge, where he told them he was armed and police would have to kill him.
Neighboring residents were evacuated and police brought in trained negotiators and an armored rescue vehicle. After more than three hours, Nelson was still refusing to surrender, his phone battery had died and he was refusing to accept another phone from police, police said, so "non-incendiary" gas was sent to the vehicle and Nelson came out and was arrested.
