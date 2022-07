Man arrested after hitting person in face with pole on West Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested after hitting a juvenile in the face with a pole on the West Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were sent to the McDonald's at 6910 Odana Road on a report of a man attacking people in the parking lot with a pole or a hockey stick, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

A juvenile caller told officers that he and his friends left the McDonald's and saw the man sitting in their car. When they confronted the man, he hit the juvenile in the face with the pole, causing a minor injury, Hannah said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping, physical abuse to a child and resisting and he was taken to the Dane County Jail, Hannah said.

