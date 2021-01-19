Man arrested after he points BB gun, pulls knife and pepper sprays victim on East Side

A man was arrested after pointing a BB gun, pulling a knife and pepper spraying a person on the East Side Monday afternoon, Madison police said.

Phillip Fung Li, 25, pointed the gun at the 28-year-old victim on the 100 block of S. Bassett Street at around 12:35 p.m. Monday, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. The victim grabbed the gun and struggled with Li, and Li then pulled out a knife. The victim sustained a minor cut.

Before fleeing the scene in his car, Li also pepper sprayed the victim.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A witness was able to provide officers with Li's license plate information, Grigg said, and officers set up near the address. Li arrived and was taken into custody soon after the attack.

The incident was believed to be over money based on the investigation. The gun was initially described as "Glock-style" but was found to be a BB gun.

Li was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and OC device that causes harm.

Teen father charged in shooting death of Albany infant, Wisconsin connections to D.C. insurrection top recent crime news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.