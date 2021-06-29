Man arrested after fleeing vehicle earlier stolen as delivery driver made stop, Madison police say

A man was arrested Monday morning after fleeing a vehicle that had been stolen a few hours earlier when a delivery driver made a stop, Madison police reported.

A 46-year-old woman was making a delivery for Amazon Flex in the 400 block of Wild Indigo Lane shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and left her 2018 Honda CRV running while making the delivery, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

Another vehicle pulled up next to hers and a man who had been in that vehicle entered her CRV. She then stood in front of her CRV in an attempt to stop the man from driving it away, but he was able to maneuver his way out and fled the area. The vehicle the man had been in also fled the area, Rodriguez said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the stolen CRV was spotted at the BP gas station, 699 South Gammon Road, and officers responded and saw a man by the stolen vehicle. That man got in the CRV and began to drive off, at which time Jamontaye A. Williams, 21, got out and started to run from officers, Rodriguez said.

Williams ultimately was caught, taken into custody and jailed on tentative charges of operating vehicle without consent (passenger), and resisting and obstructing an officer, Rodriguez said.

The stolen CRV was not located and the investigation is continuing, Rodriguez said.