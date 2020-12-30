Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, flipping car into snowbank, Madison police say

A 22-year-old man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and flipping a car into a snowbank on the West Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
On Monday at 10:15 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a car with no license plates near Raymond Road and Rae Lane, but shortly after the stop, the driver drove away from police, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.
A couple of hours later, police spotted the vehicle again and pulled it over near Gammon Lane and Odana Road, and again the driver sped off after initially stopping for police. But this time it jumped a nearby curb, hit a tree, and flipped into a snowbank, Grigg said.
The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot from officers, but they arrested him and he was taken to a local hospital for unknown injuries. The man, who was not identified, will face tentative charges of eluding, Grigg said.
