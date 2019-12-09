...QUICK BURST OF SNOW TO IMPACT AFTERNOON COMMUTE...
.A LINE OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL SWEEP ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS
AFTERNOON. SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITES WITH A QUICK BURST
OF SNOW WILL RESULT IN THE POTENTIAL OF SOME SLUSHY
ACCUMULATIONS.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM UNTIL 3 PM
CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE
INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...1 PM UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES REDUCED TO 1/4 TO 1/2 MILE FOR A SHORT
PERIOD OF TIME.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A QUICK HITTING BAND OF SNOW.
MAIN IMPACT WILL BE VISIBILITY RESTRICTIONS THROUGH MID
AFTERNOON.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.SNOW EXPECTED WITH
&&
A man was arrested after firing a gun in a house during a domestic incident on Saturday, Columbia County authorities reported.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was called to W8281 Dunning Road in the town of Pacific for the domestic incident shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Todd Horn said in a statement.
The caller reported that she had locked herself in a bedroom and that her live-in boyfriend, Matthew J. Evans, 29, was intoxicated and had fired a gun inside the residence, Horn said.
Arriving deputies observed Evans through a large window walking around the residence holding a firearm. Evans exited the residence a short time later without the firearm, cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident, Horn said.
Evans was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic enhancer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Horn said.
No injuries were reported.
