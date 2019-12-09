Matthew J. Evans booking photo

Matthew J. Evans.

 Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

A man was arrested after firing a gun in a house during a domestic incident on Saturday, Columbia County authorities reported.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was called to W8281 Dunning Road in the town of Pacific for the domestic incident shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Todd Horn said in a statement.

The caller reported that she had locked herself in a bedroom and that her live-in boyfriend, Matthew J. Evans, 29, was intoxicated and had fired a gun inside the residence, Horn said.

Arriving deputies observed Evans through a large window walking around the residence holding a firearm. Evans exited the residence a short time later without the firearm, cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident, Horn said.

Evans was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic enhancer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Horn said.

No injuries were reported.

Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.