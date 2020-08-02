You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after firing gun during domestic disturbance, Madison police say

madison cop car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man who fired a gun during a domestic disturbance Saturday night on the Far East Side caused a standoff with police before he peacefully surrendered and was arrested, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of South Thompson Drive for a domestic disturbance where a gun had been fired inside the home, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. Police checked to see all family members had made it out of the home safely and got neighbors out of nearby homes before contacting the man, Hartman said.

"Officers utilized distance and professional communications to give commands to the suspect," he said. "A SWAT negotiator was utilized in assisting with communication."

After reaching the man by phone, he agreed to leave the home peacefully and was arrested on several tentative weapons and domestic-related charges, Hartman said.

