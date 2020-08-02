Man arrested after firing gun during domestic disturbance, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who fired a gun during a domestic disturbance Saturday night on the Far East Side caused a standoff with police before he peacefully surrendered and was arrested, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of South Thompson Drive for a domestic disturbance where a gun had been fired inside the home, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. Police checked to see all family members had made it out of the home safely and got neighbors out of nearby homes before contacting the man, Hartman said.

"Officers utilized distance and professional communications to give commands to the suspect," he said. "A SWAT negotiator was utilized in assisting with communication."

After reaching the man by phone, he agreed to leave the home peacefully and was arrested on several tentative weapons and domestic-related charges, Hartman said.

