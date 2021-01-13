Man arrested after finding his stolen car, shooting at people in it on Park Street, Madison police say

A man was arrested after finding his stolen car and shooting at the people in it on Park Street on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at PLS Check Cashing, 1907 S. Park St., Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

A 30-year-old Madison man saw his stolen car at the scene, confronted the people in the vehicle and the person in the driver’s seat drew a handgun from their waistband, Woehrle said.

The owner of the stolen vehicle fled back to the car he was driving and got a gun from the center counsel and fired multiple times at the stolen car as it fled the parking lot through the terrace, over the sidewalk, and through the median, Woehrle said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, Woehrle said.

The stolen car was not recovered and it is unknown who is in possession of it, Woehrle said.

The shooter was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and carrying concealed weapon.

