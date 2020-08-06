Man arrested after fighting, yelling homophobic slurs at bar-goers, Madison police say

A man was arrested early Thursday morning after repeatedly yelling homophobic slurs at people in LGBTQ-friendly bars Downtown, and punching and pushing some patrons, Madison police said.
Billy Jack Kroneman, 27, of Marshall, was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 100 block of West Main Street after Kroneman started fights, DeSpain said.
A 34-year-old man, who was bleeding when police arrived, told officers that Kroneman punched him several times in the face, DeSpain said. Kroneman also pushed a 42-year-old woman and left a 41-year-old man with injuries to his knee, elbow and hand, the victims told police.
Kroneman was outside of the bars, still shouting homophobic slurs at victims, when officers arrived.
Earlier in the night, Kroneman had only been yelling and victims, some of whom are gay and had slurs directed toward them. The victims escorted Kroneman away from two bars he was disturbing, but Kroneman came back later to start a physical fight.
Kroneman was also tentatively charged with resisting/obstructing and bail-jumping. He remains in the Dane County Jail.
