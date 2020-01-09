You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested after eyewitness pegs him for smashing car windows on Near East Side, police say

Man arrested after eyewitness pegs him for smashing car windows on Near East Side, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison police arrested a man on suspicion of smashing car windows on the 900 block of Williamson Street early Thursday.

An eyewitness was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, which helped officers locate Dennis J. O'Brien, 55, no permanent address, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. O'Brien was well known to Madison police for previous vehicle break-ins, DeSpain said.

O’Brien was covered in shards of glass and had a GPS unit, coins and other items — including a pipe used for smoking drugs — in his pockets when police found him, DeSpain said.

Police placed a spit hood over O’Brien’s head after he spat at officers, and took him to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a probation hold.

Several officers on the scene noted similar damage to other parked cars. Madison police will contact victims, and additional tentative charges are likely, DeSpain said.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine police officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh
Crime and Courts

Racine police officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh

Zachariah S. Hyatt, 25, was cited by the University of Oshkosh Police Department for operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an alleged incident on Nov. 9.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics