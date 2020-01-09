Man arrested after eyewitness pegs him for smashing car windows on Near East Side, police say

Madison police arrested a man on suspicion of smashing car windows on the 900 block of Williamson Street early Thursday.

An eyewitness was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, which helped officers locate Dennis J. O'Brien, 55, no permanent address, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. O'Brien was well known to Madison police for previous vehicle break-ins, DeSpain said.

O’Brien was covered in shards of glass and had a GPS unit, coins and other items — including a pipe used for smoking drugs — in his pockets when police found him, DeSpain said.

Police placed a spit hood over O’Brien’s head after he spat at officers, and took him to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a probation hold.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several officers on the scene noted similar damage to other parked cars. Madison police will contact victims, and additional tentative charges are likely, DeSpain said.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.