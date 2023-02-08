A man was arrested after drugs, scales and a large amount of cash were found in a traffic stop on the Southwest Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, an officer noticed an “unusual interaction” at McDonald’s, 4687 Verona Road, and a traffic stop was made with one of the vehicles involved, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver tried to run away but was arrested, Fryer said.

Officers noticed ecstasy pills in plain view, and more drugs, scales and a large amount of cash were found inside the car, Fryer said.

Sean M. Johnson was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, resisting and a probation hold, Fryer said.