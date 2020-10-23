 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after driving stolen Volkswagen into ditch on Beltline then running from officers
0 comments
alert top story

Man arrested after driving stolen Volkswagen into ditch on Beltline then running from officers

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police car squad (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police arrested a man who drove a stolen Volkswagen into a ditch on the Beltline Thursday then took off running.

Shquale M. Howard, 21, was arrested on tentative charges for operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer and disorderly conduct, Sgt. Angela Straka said. 

Earlier Thursday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a suspect was in custody after Howard drove the stolen 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan into a ditch on the eastbound Beltline near S. Stoughton Road at around 9:30 a.m. He then took off running and was found by officers following a search that lasted 15 minutes. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DeSpain also said officers recovered a handgun during the incident. 

Multiple shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics