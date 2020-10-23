Man arrested after driving stolen Volkswagen into ditch on Beltline then running from officers

Madison police arrested a man who drove a stolen Volkswagen into a ditch on the Beltline Thursday then took off running.
Shquale M. Howard, 21, was arrested on tentative charges for operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer and disorderly conduct, Sgt. Angela Straka said.
Earlier Thursday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a suspect was in custody after Howard drove the stolen 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan into a ditch on the eastbound Beltline near S. Stoughton Road at around 9:30 a.m. He then took off running and was found by officers following a search that lasted 15 minutes.
Support Local Journalism
DeSpain also said officers recovered a handgun during the incident.
Multiple shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Man injured, residence hit in 3 shootings, Madison police say
SUV shot at after driver gestures at stolen vehicle traveling recklessly on East Side, Madison police say
Man charged with North Side murder pleads guilty to lesser homicide
Wisconsin sees another COVID-19 outbreak in prison system
Middleton police identify man facing 3rd OWI after crashing into St. Bernard Catholic Church
Accused Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse won't face charges in Illinois
Madison man arrested, woman injured after Downtown crash involving 7 vehicles
Wisconsin Dells man charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Pair of shootings on Madison's North and East sides leave at least 1 injured
Man hospitalized in Middleton stabbing, suspect in custody, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.