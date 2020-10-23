Man arrested after driving stolen Volkswagen into ditch on Beltline then running from officers

Madison police arrested a man who drove a stolen Volkswagen into a ditch on the Beltline Thursday then took off running.

Shquale M. Howard, 21, was arrested on tentative charges for operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer and disorderly conduct, Sgt. Angela Straka said.

Earlier Thursday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a suspect was in custody after Howard drove the stolen 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan into a ditch on the eastbound Beltline near S. Stoughton Road at around 9:30 a.m. He then took off running and was found by officers following a search that lasted 15 minutes.