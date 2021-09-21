Man arrested after cutting person's hand with knife on Downtown street, Madison police say

A man was arrested after cutting a person's hand with a knife on a Downtown street on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
Police responded to the 600 block of East Mifflin Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a weapons offense, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Officers were told that two friends were walking down East Mifflin when they argued with Regan Cowan, 41, who pulled out a knife and cut the hand of one of the friends, Kimberley said.
A witness said Cowan dropped the knife and walked away, and officers found him nearby and arrested him without incident, Kimberley said.
The knife was found by police and Cowan was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of cocaine base.