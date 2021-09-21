 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after cutting person's hand with knife on Downtown street, Madison police say
alert

Man arrested after cutting person's hand with knife on Downtown street, Madison police say

Regan Cowan booking photo

Regan Cowan.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested after cutting a person's hand with a knife on a Downtown street on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the 600 block of East Mifflin Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a weapons offense, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Officers were told that two friends were walking down East Mifflin when they argued with Regan Cowan, 41, who pulled out a knife and cut the hand of one of the friends, Kimberley said.

A witness said Cowan dropped the knife and walked away, and officers found him nearby and arrested him without incident, Kimberley said.

The knife was found by police and Cowan was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of cocaine base.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics