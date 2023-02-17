A man was arrested after crashing a stolen truck on the Beltline during Thursday’s snowstorm, Madison police reported.

The truck was stolen about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when it was left running with the keys inside at Capitol Petro, 4610 Verona Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The crash happened about an hour later as the truck was heading east on the Beltline, with two people running from the vehicle toward a wooded area, Fryer said.

K-9 Bowie tracked the two down and Madison and Monona police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office formed a perimeter and the two were taken into custody, with one released, Fryer said.

The other, Timothy J. Smith, 28, was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, Fryer said.

