Man arrested after crashes involving stolen vehicles also committed violent home invasion, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says

A man arrested after crashes involving stolen vehicles on Tuesday also committed an armed, violent home invasion, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident began at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday when Rock County deputies were sent to a report of a hit-and-run involving a white Chevrolet Suburban on Highway 140 and Larsen Road in the town of Bradford, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a report.
The Suburban, which was reported to be stolen from Genoa City in Walworth County, was last seen heading west on Highway 14 at high speed, Falk said.
At about 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash at Highway 81 and Highway K in the town of Newark, with a witness stating that the driver of one of the vehicles had stolen a red Toyota Tacoma from a person who had stopped to render aid at the crash scene, Falk said.
At the same time as this crash, deputies received a belated call of an unwanted subject at a residence on Highway 104 in the town of Magnolia. Deputies discovered the vehicle involved in the crash at Highway 81 and Highway K had been stolen from this residence, Falk said.
Deputies found the suspect had forced entry to the residence by firing a shotgun into the locking mechanism, and assaulted two occupants of the residence prior to stealing their vehicle. Deputies also discovered another vehicle at this address that had been stolen from an address that had been burglarized on Highway A in the town of Magnolia, Falk said.
At 7:53 p.m., the Toyota Tacoma stolen from the Highway 81 crash was located in a ditch at West State Line Road and South Nelson Road in Winnebago County, Illinois. The suspect, Bryan R. Burns, 32, of Roscoe, Illinois, was located in a marshy area near the crash scene by Rock County and Winnebago County deputies, Falk said.
Burns was taken to a local medical facility for non-life threatening injuries sustained during his crime spree, and arrested on a tentative charge of robbery while armed, with more charges expected, Falk said.