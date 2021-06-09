Man arrested after crashes involving stolen vehicles also committed violent home invasion, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says

A man arrested after crashes involving stolen vehicles on Tuesday also committed an armed, violent home invasion, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident began at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday when Rock County deputies were sent to a report of a hit-and-run involving a white Chevrolet Suburban on Highway 140 and Larsen Road in the town of Bradford, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a report.

The Suburban, which was reported to be stolen from Genoa City in Walworth County, was last seen heading west on Highway 14 at high speed, Falk said.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash at Highway 81 and Highway K in the town of Newark, with a witness stating that the driver of one of the vehicles had stolen a red Toyota Tacoma from a person who had stopped to render aid at the crash scene, Falk said.

At the same time as this crash, deputies received a belated call of an unwanted subject at a residence on Highway 104 in the town of Magnolia. Deputies discovered the vehicle involved in the crash at Highway 81 and Highway K had been stolen from this residence, Falk said.