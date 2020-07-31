Man arrested after choking woman, holding knife to her throat, Madison police say

Madison police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday evening after he choked a woman and held a knife to her throat Downtown.
Cole Patzke, of Madison, was tentatively charged with strangulation, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, kidnapping and battery, among other charges.
The victim, a 22-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries, but told police she thought Patzke was "about to kill her," Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Patzke and the victim had a previous relationship.
Police used a sponge projectile launcher and Tasers to subdue Patzke and prevent him from using the knife against the victim, DeSpain said.
Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in the 700 block of Braxton Place around 7:30 p.m., police said.
The woman told police Patzke pulled her into an elevator inside a Braxton Place apartment building and choked her to the point of blacking out. When she regained consciousness, he was pointing a knife at her, DeSpain said. She escaped down a staircase when the elevator opened, but Patzke chased after her.
Police arrived to find Patzke moving aggressively toward the woman while holding the knife in the 200 block of South Park Street. He wrapped his arms around her shoulder, and alternated putting the knife against her neck and stomach, police reported.
Officers demanded that Patzke drop the knife, but he didn't. An officer deployed a 40mm less-lethal sponge round at Patzke from a projectile launcher, causing him to fall with the victim, DeSpain said.
Patzke still had the knife, so several officers used Tasers against him, prompting him to drop the weapon, DeSpain said.
The woman sustained cuts and neck bruises.
Patzke was taken to the Dane County Jail. He was also tentatively charged with armed robbery for stealing the woman's phone, disorderly conduct while armed and bail-jumping.
Madison police arrest two women for attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter
2 people injured in shooting on Madison's Southwest Side
Woman smashes out windows and torches ex-boyfriend’s car on South Side, Madison police say
Man, 73, battered by driver he tried to help after crash into tree on North Side, Madison police say
2 men from Beloit are dead after apparent drowning in Rock County pond
Madison police investigating spree of burglaries; Fitchburg and Dane County also put out warnings
Homicide victim of Southwest Side shooting was 24-year-old Madison man, police say
Madison police investigating Southwest Side shooting as homicide after 1 man dies
Shots fired in strip mall parking lot on East Side, Madison police say
Teen seriously injured when struck by car crossing North Midvale Boulevard, Madison police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.