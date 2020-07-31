Man arrested after choking woman, holding knife to her throat, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday evening after he choked a woman and held a knife to her throat Downtown.

Cole Patzke, of Madison, was tentatively charged with strangulation, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, kidnapping and battery, among other charges.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries, but told police she thought Patzke was "about to kill her," Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Patzke and the victim had a previous relationship.

Police used a sponge projectile launcher and Tasers to subdue Patzke and prevent him from using the knife against the victim, DeSpain said.

Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in the 700 block of Braxton Place around 7:30 p.m., police said.