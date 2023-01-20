 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after calling 911 to say he tried to kill his wife, Janesville police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after calling 911 to report that he had just tried to kill his wife, Janesville police reported.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of South Franklin Street after the man later identified as Cory L. Ary called the 911 center, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement.

Ary was at the scene and cooperative when officers arrived, and was taken into custody without incident, Ratzlaff said.

Ary, 33, was jailed on tentative charges of attempted first-degree homicide and domestic violence.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries, Ratzlaff said.

No additional information was released.

