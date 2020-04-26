Man arrested after burglary at Madison restaurant, police say

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A man was arrested for burglarizing a Madison restaurant on the South South early Sunday morning, police reported.
Officers responded to a burglary in progress just before 1 a.m. at the Wonder Bar Steakhouse at 222 E Olin Ave., according to the Madison Police Department.
Naji Westbrooks was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.