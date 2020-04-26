You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after burglary at Madison restaurant, police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
NAJI WESTBROOKS

Westbrooks

A man was arrested for burglarizing a Madison restaurant on the South South early Sunday morning, police reported. 

Officers responded to a burglary in progress just before 1 a.m. at the Wonder Bar Steakhouse at 222 E Olin Ave., according to the Madison Police Department. 

Naji Westbrooks was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary. 

