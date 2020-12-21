Man arrested after breaking glass countertop, making threats at Selective Video II, Madison police say

A man was arrested Friday night after breaking a glass countertop, making threats and trying to knee an officer in the groin at Selective Video II, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the business at 3220 Commercial Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. and multiple witnesses told police that a person inside was very agitated, knocking merchandise to the floor, yelling and swearing at employees and customers, while slamming his fist down on a glass countertop, shattering the glass, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Witnesses said the person, Tommie L Crawford, 61, was yelling "fight me" to people, and telling others he was going to "knock them out," Grigg said.

Officers arrested Crawford, who was cursing and making threats to everyone around him, including police. As officers were searching him, Crawford drove one of his knees toward an arresting officer's groin area, but the officer turned in time, taking the blow in the thigh area, Grigg said.

Crawford was arrested on tentative charges of misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, battery to law enforcement, and disorderly conduct, Grigg said.