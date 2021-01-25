Man arrested after breaking bones of security guards, 77 and 75, at East Towne Mall, Madison police say

A man was arrested after breaking the bones of security guards, 77 and 75, and causing a disturbance at East Towne Mall on Friday night, Madison police reported.

Police were called to the mall about 8:25 p.m. and found Kejuan T. Hill, 23, causing a disturbance inside the food court, standing on tables throwing things at employees and striking mall security with chairs while yelling "I'm going to kill you," police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Hill resisted officers and an electronic control device was used to take him into custody, Grigg said.

The security officers — a 77-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman — were treated at a local hospital for injuries caused by Hill. One suffered a broken clavicle and required facial stitches, and the other suffered a broken collar bone and needed head stitches, Grigg said.