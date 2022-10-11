 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after being clocked at 52 mph in 20 mph school zone, Madison police say

A man was arrested after being clocked at 52 miles per hour in a 20 mph school zone on Monday morning on the West Side, Madison police reported.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday at Mineral Point Road and South Segoe Road, where Madison Police Department Traffic Enforcement Safety Team Officer was monitoring a school zone with crossing guards and students in the area, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

After Tommy Hodges, 23, was clocked at 52 mph, he was pulled over and ticketed for speeding, driving while suspended, and taken to the Dane County Jail for felony bail jumping, Kimberley said.

