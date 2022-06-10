Man arrested after attacking people at 2 West Side businesses, Madison police say

A man was arrested after attacking people at two West Side businesses on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to Walgreens, 606 S. Whitney Way, on a report of a disturbance involving two people, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

Officers learned that it was a random attack and then another caller reported that the assailant took off running across Whitney Way from the Walgreens toward Hy-Vee, 675 S. Whitney Way, Hannah said.

A short time later, a caller at Hy-Vee reported that the assailant was physically attacking random people in that store, Hannah said.

Officers went to Hy-Vee and arrested the unidentified assailant on tentative charges of at least one count of substantial battery, four counts of simple battery, and damage to property, Hannah said.

