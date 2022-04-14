Man arrested after attacking mother with knife, sending her to hospital, Monroe police say

A Monroe man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife, sending her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ryan Gregory Lewis, 29, is facing a tentative charge of substantial battery with a knife for the stabbing of his 63-year-old mother in the 900 block of 24th Street, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Another son, age 32, suffered minor injuries when he intervened in the attack to protect his mother, Monroe police said. Lewis fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after.

Monroe police responded to the attack around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, Lewis was already gone. Officers found him in his car a few blocks away shortly after 6 a.m., police said. He was arrested and taken to the Green County Jail.

Green County emergency responders took the mother to the SSM Health-Monroe Hospital. The other son was treated for his injuries and released.

Monroe police said the attack is an "isolated incident," and the public is safe.

