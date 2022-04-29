Man arrested after allegedly shooting at group of people in Sun Prairie, police say

A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly firing multiple shots at a group of people in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, police said.

None of the shots hit the people who were targeted, and no one was injured, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ray Thomson said in a statement. The group and the suspect knew each other.

“All information currently indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random incident,” Thomson said.

The suspect, Vincent Artis, of Marshall, is tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety for the shooting, Thomson said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Vandenburg Street and Aspen Place about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thomson said.

Thomson said an initial investigation shows the incident started with “a disturbance.” Then Artis allegedly fired multiple shots at the group. Police were not able to apprehend him that day.

Officers found three homes in the area that were hit by gunfire and damaged, Thomson said.

Police arrested Artis on Friday afternoon in Stoughton, Thomson said. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations and the Stoughton Police Department assisted with the investigation.

