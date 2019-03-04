Try 3 months for $3
A man who threatened to harm both himself and another person in Baraboo was arrested Sunday after police talked to him and shut down the street the house was on.

The unidentified man was taken into custody in the 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Baraboo police said.

Arriving officers tried to talk to the man with no success.

"When officers attempted contact, the subject remained in his residence," said Police Chief Mark Schauf. "Additional threats were made via other sources."

Police did not say what the threats consisted of.

Sauk County deputies assisted at the scene, along with the critical incident negotiating team and the emergency response team.

"For safety reasons, the road in the area was shut down while officers made contact," Schauf said.

Eighth Avenue is Highway 33, a busy east-west street in the city.

Baraboo High School was used as a staging area for law enforcement, and so officers could stay warm out of cold weather.

There was no threat made to the high school.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

