A Madison man was arrested after more than 70 fentanyl pills and other drugs were found in a vehicle Downtown early Saturday, Madison police reported.
Officers were on routine patrol when they noticed a driver lingering for a long time in a parking lot in the 200 block of Gilman Street and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A search of the vehicle found fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth and other drugs, Fryer said.
Eddie J. Brooks II, 43, was arrested without incident and jailed on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, casual possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.