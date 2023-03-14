A Madison man was arrested after more than 70 fentanyl pills and other drugs were found in a vehicle Downtown early Saturday, Madison police reported.

Officers were on routine patrol when they noticed a driver lingering for a long time in a parking lot in the 200 block of Gilman Street and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A search of the vehicle found fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth and other drugs, Fryer said.

Eddie J. Brooks II, 43, was arrested without incident and jailed on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, casual possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.