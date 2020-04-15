Man armed with pry bar robs Dollar Tree store, Fitchburg police say

A man armed with a pry bar robbed the Dollar Tree store, 3038 Fish Hatchery Road, on Wednesday morning, Fitchburg police reported.
Officer responded to the store shortly after 10:30 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Ryan Michels said in a statement.
Investigators determined that a man entered the store, approached the cashier and demanded money from the cash register while armed with a small pry bar he threatened the employee with, Michels said.
The suspect, who fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, was described as a black man in his 40s, about 6-foot to 6-2, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue ribbed jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, gray pants, brown work boots, and a black mask, Michels said.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting the keyword “Fitchburg” to 847411.
