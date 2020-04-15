You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man armed with pry bar robs Dollar Tree store, Fitchburg police say

Man armed with pry bar robs Dollar Tree store, Fitchburg police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Armed robber surveillance photo

The man in this picture robbed the Dollar Tree store, 3038 Fish Hatchery Road, on Wednesday morning, Fitchburg police reported.

 FITCHBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man armed with a pry bar robbed the Dollar Tree store, 3038 Fish Hatchery Road, on Wednesday morning, Fitchburg police reported.

Officer responded to the store shortly after 10:30 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Ryan Michels said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a man entered the store, approached the cashier and demanded money from the cash register while armed with a small pry bar he threatened the employee with, Michels said.

The suspect, who fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, was described as a black man in his 40s, about 6-foot to 6-2, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue ribbed jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, gray pants, brown work boots, and a black mask, Michels said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting the keyword “Fitchburg” to 847411.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics