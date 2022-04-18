 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man armed with baseball bat arrested after fight on North Side, Madison police say

A man armed with a baseball bat was arrested after a fight on the North Side on Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 8 a.m., staff at a clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue called police to report two men fighting outside, one who was armed with a baseball bat, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Staff separated the men, who know each other, until police arrived, Fryer said.

One of the men had a head injury and was evaluated by Madison Fire Department personnel, Fryer said

The other, Jesse J. Ortega, 35, of Monona, was arrested on a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

