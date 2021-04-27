Man answers door with gun when officers respond to report of shot being fired, Janesville police say

A man pointing a handgun greeted officers at a door when they responded to a report of a gunshot on Monday night, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shot being fired from a handgun at 412 S. Academy Street in Janesville, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report.

Police who established a perimeter heard gunshot noises inside the house coming from what was believed to be a stereo speaker hooked up to a video game system, Severson said.

Officers went to the front door and resident Dylan Madonna opened the door pointing a handgun at officers. Madonna immediately followed commands to drop the gun and was detained without any use of force, Severson said.

Police reported observing three other adults and a toddler inside the residence.

A search warrant was drafted and executed at the residence, and officers reported finding spent shell casings, ammunition, a second handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Severson said.