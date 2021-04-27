 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man answers door with gun when officers respond to report of shot being fired, Janesville police say
alert

Man answers door with gun when officers respond to report of shot being fired, Janesville police say

Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

A man pointing a handgun greeted officers at a door when they responded to a report of a gunshot on Monday night, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shot being fired from a handgun at 412 S. Academy Street in Janesville, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Police who established a perimeter heard gunshot noises inside the house coming from what was believed to be a stereo speaker hooked up to a video game system, Severson said.

Officers went to the front door and resident Dylan Madonna opened the door pointing a handgun at officers. Madonna immediately followed commands to drop the gun and was detained without any use of force, Severson said.

Police reported observing three other adults and a toddler inside the residence.

A search warrant was drafted and executed at the residence, and officers reported finding spent shell casings, ammunition, a second handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Severson said.

Madonna, 19, was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety; Jacob Ramos, 28, of 520 N. Chatham St. in Janesville, was arrested on a felony fugitive complaint; and Carlos Ramos, 23, also a resident of the house that was searched, was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of THC, Severson said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics