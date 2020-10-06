Man angry over ‘crap’ drugs he was sold throws rocks at wrong house, Madison police say

A man angry over “crap” drugs he was sold was arrested after throwing rocks at a house where the resident said he had never sold the man drugs and that he had the wrong house, Madison police reported.

A resident of the 2100 block Taft Street called police about 11:45 p.m. after a man in a leather jacket showed up at his door demanding money. The resident said he told the caller to go away, but the man instead stepped back from the stoop, picked up a handful of small rocks and began hurling them at the house, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Arriving officers spotted the rock thrower outside, jumping up and down and yelling in the direction of the residence. Officers told him to drop what was in his hands, and the man let go of a small rock of crack cocaine, DeSpain said.

The man said he was a dissatisfied customer who had come to this home earlier to purchase drugs, left, smoked some, and concluded it was "crap," so he wanted his money back, DeSpain said.

But the resident told police he had never sold cocaine to the man, and that he had come to the wrong place, DeSpain said.

The 50-year-old rock thrower, whose name was not released, was jailed on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. As he was apprehended, he reached out with something else for the officer, saying, “Here take my crack pipe too," DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.