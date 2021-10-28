Man and woman shot, injured on Highway 151 ramp to I-39/90/94, Madison police say

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting Wednesday night on the on-ramp from Highway 151 to eastbound Interstate 39/90/94, Madison police say.
The 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman had gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life threatening and were taken to a local hospital, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.
No suspect has been identified and the department’s Violent Crime Unit is assisting with the continuing investigation, Prado said.
The scene was cleared about 12:45 a.m.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.