A Madison man who allegedly told a 14-year-old girl he wanted to commit sex acts on her at his home was arrested at a bus station where he had been talking with the girl.
Stephan Margle, 56, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, bail jumping and on a probation hold, Madison police said.
At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for a case involving lewd and lascivious behavior from January.
Police were called to the Madison Metro bus south transfer point, 802 W. Badger Road, at about 4:10 p.m. Monday.
"The girl said she felt scared," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She was at the transfer point when the man started talking to her."
Margle denied talking to the teen, but video surveillance indicated otherwise.