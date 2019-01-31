Try 1 month for 99¢

A man involved in a road rage with a woman Wednesday allegedly got out of his car and hammered her car with a crowbar.

The man, Cole McIntyre, 27, was found by police in the area and was arrested, tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property while armed.

The incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Anderson Street, Madison police said.

The 30-year-old Madison woman, with her four-year-old son in the car, told police the incident started when the man cut her off.

"This led to honking and words, as both drivers pulled into a parking lot," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The woman stayed in her car while McIntyre allegedly got out of his, carrying a crowbar.

"She said he used the crowbar to strike her vehicle," DeSpain said. "She recorded images of the man on her cellphone, then drove to a nearby business to call police."

"When officers found McIntyre, he said he only struck the woman's car after one of the tires on her car rolled over his foot."

The woman and child were not injured.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

