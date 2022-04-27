Man allegedly shot, killed co-worker in Janesville, claimed he was being bullied, police said

A man who had just started a new job allegedly opened fire at the business Tuesday, shooting and killing a co-worker and putting others in danger as bullets ricocheted around the room, Janesville police said.

The suspect, Kevin L. Todd, 23, of Evansville, claims he was being bullied by coworkers in the seven days that he had been working at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville, police said. But Janesville Police Chief David Moore says there's no evidence of that.

"Todd alleges there was some bullying in the workplace," Moore said during a news conference Wednesday. "That is not supported by any statements we’ve taken from employees or their management."

Todd was arrested about 45 minutes after the workplace shooting on the tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Moore said the killing — Janesville's first homicide of 2022 — is unusual because there was no clear conflict or prior police contact that preceded the violence.

Janesville police Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said Todd had "minimal contacts with law enforcement" before the fatal shooting, and police are not aware of any history of violence.

Police believe Todd and the victim did not know each other before working together at Precision Drawn Metals. While it was Todd's seventh day on the job, the victim had been an employee for longer, but Ratzlaff did not specify for how long.

The victim is a 30-year-old man from Janesville, Ratzlaff said. The man's name had not been released.

Janesville police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to report of an employee who was shot in the back at Precision Drawn Metals, 1345 Plainfield Ave., Ratzlaff said.

The victim was still alive when emergency crews arrived, but CPR and other life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, Ratzlaff said.

Witnesses identified Todd as the shooter and provided a description of him, Ratzlaff said. Other employees were there at the time of the shooting, and could have been hit by gunfire. Ratzlaff said police believe Todd fired a total of four times.

Initially, it was unclear whether Todd was still in the building or had fled in a vehicle, so officers conducted a search of the building and the surrounding area, Ratzlaff said.

Around 5:13 p.m., Todd was located in his vehicle at Highway 213 and Highway 11, Ratzlaff said. Officers pursued the vehicle, but after a short time Todd pulled over.

Todd told police that he wasn't trying to flee, but that where officers initially tried to stop him there were a lot of hills, which could have been unsafe because of the cross-traffic, Ratzlaff said. Todd said he wanted to get to an area that was more flat so it was safer for officers when they arrested him.

Officers arrested Todd and took him to the Rock County Jail.

Later, officers searched his home and found handgun accessories and ammunition, Ratzlaff said. During a search of Todd's vehicle, officers found a small amount of marijuana, $2,000 in cash and six firearms, including the suspected murder weapon, which is a handgun.

Ratzlaff said officers did not find anything in the home that indicated Todd had been planning the shooting. Todd was legally allowed to possess the firearms.

Asked why Todd had so much cash, Ratzlaff said, "I have no idea."

Todd is also facing three tentative counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the three bullets that were shot into the room but did not hit anyone. It's unclear when he'll appear in court.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

