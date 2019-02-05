Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison woman thinking she was just going to hang out with a man she met online ended up in the hospital, after the man allegedly sexually assaulted her in his residence.

Michael Neal, 31, Madison, was tentatively charged with second-degree sexual assault, Madison police said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the man's home on Maple valley Drive.

"The two met on a social media site called Tinder," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The woman, who is in her 20s and has cognitive disabilities, went to Neal's home apparently to just hang out together.

"She ended up in the hospital with injuries from the sexual assault," DeSpain said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.