A Madison woman thinking she was just going to hang out with a man she met online ended up in the hospital, after the man allegedly sexually assaulted her in his residence.
Michael Neal, 31, Madison, was tentatively charged with second-degree sexual assault, Madison police said.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the man's home on Maple valley Drive.
"The two met on a social media site called Tinder," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The woman, who is in her 20s and has cognitive disabilities, went to Neal's home apparently to just hang out together.
"She ended up in the hospital with injuries from the sexual assault," DeSpain said.
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
A judge set a cash bond of $250,000 Thursday for a man accused of stabbing an elderly man to death in the parking lot of the Ho-Chunk Casino near Baraboo.
Wearing an orange jail uniform, Robert M. Pulvermacher (left), 68, of Middleton, appeared briefly in a Baraboo courtroom next to two public defenders appointed to represent him. His face showed little expression and he only spoke once, answering “yes” to a question from the judge.
TIM DAMOS/News Republic
Robber seeking money chokes woman at home, Madison police say
A woman getting robbed in her South Side apartment was strangled by one of the three robbers, with one man arrested afterward.
Randy Bond, 33, Madison, was tentatively charged with armed robbery in the incident that happened at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South Park Street, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Sale of fentanyl-infused nasal spray, which killed a man in Florida, nets 12 years in prison for Dodgeville man
A Dodgeville man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for distributing nasal spray infused with fentanyl, the powerful opioid drug, over the Internet — a product he marketed toward opioid addicts like himself, including a Florida man who died after using it.
Michael S. Schoenmann, 31, said tearfully to members of the family of Wyatt Cox, gathered in U.S. District Judge James Peterson’s courtroom, that he was “so sorry.”
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Erratic driving led to 3 arrested on drug charges, Vernon County Sheriff says
A vehicle operating left of center Tuesday night prompted a traffic stop by a Vernon County deputy, with the three people in the car getting arrested on drug charges.
The driver, Priscilla Carlson, 30, Lone Rock, was tentatively charged with operating under the influence of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possessing prescription medication without having a valid prescription.
Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Play fight in Memorial High School cafeteria turns real, student arrested, Madison police say
Two students at Memorial High School were in a play fight Tuesday, throwing air punches at each other, but when the fight turned real, one student was injured and the other arrested.
Demonta Meeks, 17, Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of substantial battery, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Squad car hit by van, driver arrested, Madison police say
Madison police officers escaped injury Tuesday night when the squad car they were in was struck by a van on the city's East Side, the driver of the van found and arrested about an hour later.
Peter Hamilton, 27, was tentatively charged with hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants, police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man angered by salt spreading snub arrested, Madison police say
A man who offered to spread salt on a North Side residence walk but was turned down returned later to yell at the homeowner and allegedly toss around items outside, including an American flag.
Andreas Moore, 45, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct for the incident that happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on Manley Street, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Alleged intoxicated driver chased by police, arrested in Janesville
A Janesville man allegedly attempting to burglarize a residence early Tuesday morning drove away as police arrived, leading officers on a long chase that ended when the suspect spun out.
Shane Clark, 39, was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of fifth offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, resisting and disorderly conduct, Janesville police said.
Janesville Police Department
Madison man arrested for alleged fourth OWI, Dane County Sheriff says
A Madison man seen driving erratically Sunday afternoon was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Servando Martinez Torres, 43, was taken into custody in Cambridge at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Inmate living in Madison took off GPS bracelet, now AWOL, Dane County Sheriff says
A Dane County inmate living at an East Side hotel thanks to a custody alternative program took off his GPS monitoring bracelet Sunday and escaped from custody.
Shannon Owen, 40, Madison, was serving a 60-day sentence under the Huber law for possession of cocaine, and was staying at the Grand Stay Hotel, 5317 High Crossing Blvd., the Sheriff's Office said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man pleads guilty to causing near-fatal injuries to his baby
A Madison man who admitted to police that he threw his 7-month-old son against a wall, causing skull fractures, because the boy would not stop crying pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree reckless injury.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said that under a plea agreement with James E. Johnson (left), 20, prosecutors would not upgrade the charge to homicide should the boy die from his injuries in the future.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
