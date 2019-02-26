A Madison man who allegedly pointed a gun at his own head before pointing the gun at a woman was arrested Monday night on the city's East Side.
Aaron Braun, 26, was tentatively charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, with the domestic abuse enhancer applied, Madison police said.
The domestic incident was reported at about 9:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Parkwood Lane.
"A man was in the residence, armed with a handgun," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "After first pointing the gun at his own head, he changed course and pointed it at an adult female resident."
The 28-year-old woman and the young children in the residence were not injured.