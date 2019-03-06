Try 3 months for $3

A Cross Plains man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly groped a woman at a Madison bookstore.

Jeffrey Klingbeil, 46, was tentatively charged with four-degree sexual assault, Madison police said.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. at Half Price Books, 626 S. Whitney Way, on Madison's West Side.

The victim is a 50-year-old Madison woman. She was not injured.

"A responding officer said the victim was so upset she felt sick to her stomach," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She cried as she recounted what happened."

The victim said she was reaching up to a higher shelf in the bookstore when someone began groping her from behind.

"She yelled out to staff members and the man ran off," DeSpain said. "An employee went outside and was able to get the license plate number of his car."

Klingbeil was located at his Cross Plains home and arrested by Cross Plains police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.