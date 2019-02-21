Try 1 month for 99¢

A man allegedly having heroin and a gun in his possession Feb. 6, fleeing from a car before police arrived, was arrested Monday.

Adonius Paul, 22, Madison, was arrested without incident Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of South Park Street, Madison police said.

He was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

The case started on Feb. 6 when the traffic enforcement safety team pulled a car over for speeding in the 1900 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

"Paul was a passenger in the car that smelled of marijuana," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"The gun and heroin were located during a search, but Paul fled the scene prior to the weapon and drugs being located," DeSpain said.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force determined the drugs and gun belonged to Paul, so a search commenced for him.

Members of the task force and the Madison police gang unit took Paul into custody.

