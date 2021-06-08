Man allegedly attacks 3 people with an axe, kills 1 of them in Monroe County, Sheriff's Office says

A man remains in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly attacked three people with an axe and killed one of them during a weekend homicide in the town of Sparta, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The man was arrested Sunday for the homicide. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has not released his name, but said he is the main suspect in the attack.

Bernard Waite, 87, who was related to the suspect, died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

A woman who was also attacked was treated for her injuries and released. A third victim remains in the hospital. The Sheriff's Office did not release their identities.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance with three victims injured around 11:40 a.m. Sunday at a home in the town of Sparta, about two hours northwest of Madison.

Officers arrived to find the suspect outside with a rifle and the gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said. He was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Waite was found dead inside the home. The other two victims were taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any further information about the homicide.